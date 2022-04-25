Here's How KFC Restaurants In China Became More Energy Efficient

KFC doesn't just serve delicious fried chicken — the chain is also trying to do business in a manner that is a little greener. Per a press release, Yum China, which is the holding company for the likes of KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell in the country, is working to become more environmentally friendly. On Earth Day, the fast food company unveiled a first-of-its-kind KFC location that was designed for sustainability with a goal of producing net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The company has dubbed this effort a "Green Pioneer Store," and according to their announcement, this new member of the KFC family has all the bells and whistles of an environmentally conscious building.

The announcement reveals the buildings, located in Hangzhou and Beijing, boast rooftop solar panels that are expected to generate about 10,000 kWh of solar power every year. Additionally, there is AI technology that could help reduce the amount of energy used on an annual basis by 10 percent, recycled ceramic floor tiles, solar energy-powered outdoor umbrellas, and more efficient use of natural light. What was the catalyst that pushed KFC to create a more energy-efficient location and experience for its customers?