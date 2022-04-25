Andrew Zimmern Shared His Secret Ingredient For Elevating Wok-Fried Dishes

If you love making stir-fry dishes, it might be worth investing in a wok. This large pan can have a round or a flat bottom and is high-walled, with the ability to be used on most stove-tops (via WebstaurantStore).

There are a few things you should know when buying a wok, and it's important to make sure the one you choose is made out of carbon steel. Once you've decided on the perfect one, you can work on seasoning your wok and take time to learn the best oil to use in it. While olive oil is commonly used in cooking, it has a low smoke point, and choosing an oil with a high smoke point is best for this special pan (per Foodsguy).

If you're not sure which oil to choose, Andrew Zimmern has an answer for you. The TV personality shared a photo on Instagram of a secret ingredient he uses to make his stir-fry and wok dishes really shine. The photo displays a bottle filled with golden liquid, but he didn't reveal the answer in his Instagram post. Instead, commenters had a few guesses for the ingredient, including peanut and sesame oil. Zimmern saves the big reveal for his newsletter, "Andrew Zimmern's Spilled Milk."