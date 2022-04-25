How A Four-Year-Old Accidentally Ordered $230 Worth Of Coffee

Kids can be cute when it comes to food. They like to play with their food (but really, who hasn't done that when they were younger?), and they can be quite the picky eaters. But kids are a bit more serious about their food than we probably give them credit for — after all, if Junior wants pizza, chocolate, or a Happy Meal, you can be sure that the kid will do anything to get it.

In 2017, an 8-year-old boy from Ohio managed to not only take his parents' car, but drive it perfectly, obeying all traffic laws and stop signs, to a local McDonald's to satisfy a cheeseburger craving (via Weirton Daily Times). In May 2021, a 4-year-old even managed to figure out his mother's Amazon account and order an astounding $2,618 dollars in Spongebob popsicles (via TODAY). While kids may be willing to make a mess out of their cheeseburgers and ice cream, you can't deny that they're smarter than they look.

Such is the case for the Franks family in Ohio, who made the startling discovery that one of their youngest had gone on an accidental spree — for coffee.