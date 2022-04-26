The Dish That Made Nigella Lawson Change Her Mind About An Eggy Combination

One reason we love Britain's domestic goddess, Nigella Lawson, is because she's open about her feelings, especially when it comes to food. She's been quoted expressing her fondness for kale and avocado — "I love kale and I'm an avocado obsessive," she said on "Women's Hour," via Hello! — and talking about her love of a rather simple supper: "The best meal in the world is bread and cheese."

In an April 25 tweet, she revealed she had originally been averse to a particular food combination, but that changed because of one dish. She said: "Strapatsada is #RecipeOfTheDay. Before I ate this, I was vehemently opposed to tomatoes with eggs, but this is just so good! And it makes for an easy Monday supper, too."

The recipe Lawson links to in her social media post is of Greek origin, and she says: "I was initially hesitant about this, as the notion of tomatoes mixed into scrambled eggs didn't seem appealing. But the thing is, it doesn't quite taste like that. This is what cooking is all about: what the ingredients do together in the pan, not what they sound like on the page. A simple alchemy."