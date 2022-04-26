How Chef Eric Ripert And City Harvest Are Helping To Fight Hunger In America - Exclusive

Renowned French chef Eric Ripert has a passion for feeding people delicious and nutritious food. As the longstanding chef and owner of New York's acclaimed Le Bernardin, he's created a world famous menu full of modern, innovative, elevated dishes that will likely blow your mind ... if you can get a reservation, that is. If that's not an option, you can invite Chef Ripert and his uniquely delicate culinary talents right into your kitchen by way of his many cookbooks, including his most recent, "Vegetable Simple."

Chef Ripert has also spent a large chunk of his career feeding those less fortunate by working closely with City Harvest, a New York City-based organization dedicated to providing fresh, healthy ingredients and meals for residents of the five boroughs who struggle to put food on the table.

In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Chef Ripert lamented that it's not okay "to have part of the community being wealthy and living very well, and having some people in the same city that are struggling with food." It's a reality that's not just true in New York City, but in cities and towns all over America. And it's this reality that "inspired me to really make a difference," added Ripert, by working with "the best organization and the biggest food rescue organization in New York." Ripert went on to explain all the work he's done with City Harvest over more than two decades, and how the crucial resources they provide to hungry New Yorkers is something that could benefit people all over the country.