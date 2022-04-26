Dunkin' Just Announced The Return Of A Fan-Favorite Coffee Flavor

Some people judge the change of the seasons by differences in the trees and flowers, adjustments in temperature, or the date on the calendar. But real foodies know that the proper way to ring in a new season is by tracking their favorite coffee chain menus to see when their favorite warm-weather drinks are dropping. Spring is officially here, according to the calendar, but it doesn't arrive at Dunkin' until April 27, which is when the chain will begin serving its new spring menu.

On April 26, Dunkin' tweeted, "might bring an old friend back tomorrow, we'll see," and it got fans of the chain into a total tizzy trying to guess which menu item the company was referring to. One person guessed it might be the Coffee Coolatta drink, another suspected a hazelnut treat, and still more contributions included a cookie dough item, the apple cranberry Refresher, and French crullers. It was pure speculation, but then something dramatic happened: Dunkin' decided to make its big reveal a day early. The company shared a customer comment on Instagram, in which a fan of the chain practically begged for a bottle of butter pecan coffee syrup. "Fear not, Megan...butter pecan is back tomorrow," the chain wrote back in the caption, bringing fans of Dunkin' coffee drinks some unexpected good news.