Instagram Is Cracking Up Over Guy Fieri's Nic Cage Meme
Guy Fieri is simply "killing it" with the memes lately — did you see his Twitter rebrand suggestion for Elon Musk from earlier this month? And this week, the celebrity chef thought, who better to poke a little fun at than the epic Nicolas Cage? Sharing on both his personal Instagram profile and his Flavortown account, Fieri captioned his image of a fake movie poster, "I was born for this role." The role in question? Guy Fieri playing Guy Fieri in "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Flavor."
The faux movie poster is Fieri's photoshopped take on the one for "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent," a 2022 film starring Nicolas Cage. Like the original poster, the edited image includes a car explosion and supporting cast members such as Pedro Pascal and Tiffany Haddish — only with Fieri's face superimposed over Cage's and his signature red convertible instead of the blue car in the real poster. Fans are loving Fieri's "hilarious" post: One called it a "massive" knuckle sandwich, to which the "Guy's Grocery Games" host fired back with some fist and sandwich emojis.
Presenting Guy Fieri in 'Massive Flavor'
The real "Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" movie is a little hard to describe. The New York Times explains that "Cage plays himself, or rather a variation on a star also named Nick Cage." Why does a tribute to Cage "in all his Caginess" exist? Times film critic Manohla Dargis goes on, "He's Nicolas Cage, master of his own universe, maker of strange poetry, breaker of hearts." The self-aware film is kind of an open joke with a strong cast of comedic actors, including Ike Barinholtz and Neil Patrick Harris.
Fieri seems to be a big fan of the parody film, and his fans seem to think he would be a perfect fit in the story — as long as it, of course, features a flavorful twist. On Instagram, Fieri's followers commented on the chef's "Unbearable Weight of Massive Flavor" poster saying, "I'd watch it," "I love this guy," and "Best film of the year!" Another had a suggestion for the script, offering, "You can't handle the taste" as a potential tagline. One superfan was really sold on the faux film: "If this was a real movie, I could see it selling out of tickets before it even hit theaters! Just Guy's name alone could sell one million tickets because he's become a household name." Fieri is really leaning into the world of memes this year, and social media is very entertained.