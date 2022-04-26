Instagram Is Cracking Up Over Guy Fieri's Nic Cage Meme

The real "Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" movie is a little hard to describe. The New York Times explains that "Cage plays himself, or rather a variation on a star also named Nick Cage." Why does a tribute to Cage "in all his Caginess" exist? Times film critic Manohla Dargis goes on, "He's Nicolas Cage, master of his own universe, maker of strange poetry, breaker of hearts." The self-aware film is kind of an open joke with a strong cast of comedic actors, including Ike Barinholtz and Neil Patrick Harris.

Fieri seems to be a big fan of the parody film, and his fans seem to think he would be a perfect fit in the story — as long as it, of course, features a flavorful twist. On Instagram, Fieri's followers commented on the chef's "Unbearable Weight of Massive Flavor" poster saying, "I'd watch it," "I love this guy," and "Best film of the year!" Another had a suggestion for the script, offering, "You can't handle the taste" as a potential tagline. One superfan was really sold on the faux film: "If this was a real movie, I could see it selling out of tickets before it even hit theaters! Just Guy's name alone could sell one million tickets because he's become a household name." Fieri is really leaning into the world of memes this year, and social media is very entertained.