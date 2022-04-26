The Mystery Of A 60-Year-Old McDonald's Meal Stashed In A Wall

There's something about fast food that can make it the most delicious-looking thing in the world to something that makes your stomach churn. Who hasn't indulged in crispy, hot McDonald's fries, only to become revolted once they've cooled into soggy wet potato sticks? It's safe to say that fast food is better eaten immediately rather than kept in the fridge for leftovers.

But have you ever wondered just how long fast food can last? You may have heard that your Mickey Dee's contains preservatives and wondered how long the food can last. Of course, fast food isn't a stranger to preservatives: In 2014, CNBC ran a report decrying that even a "simplified" fast food menu would still contain preservatives and additives, but just how long can a Happy Meal last until it starts to turn?

Many have stepped forth to try and answer this nauseatingly fascinating question. Everyone from middle school students conducting a science experiment to Ripley's Believe It or Not has covered and reported the rate of decay your average fast food meal undertakes. One woman even has gone so far to keep entire cabinets of aged preservative-filled foods from pizza to McDonald's fries on display just to show how long this junk food can last (via TikTok). One man in Illinois, however, has proof that fast food can stick around for quite a long time — in the walls of his own home, that is.