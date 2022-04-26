Everything You Need To Know About The Ground Beef Recall

The ground beef recalled by Lakeside Refrigerated Services on April 25, 2022, was manufactured between February 1 and April 8, 2022, before being distributed to retailers nationwide, according to FSIS. No expiration date was specified in the recall alert, so you should assume if you purchased ground beef any time since February 1, it may still be in your refrigerator/freezer.

Not all affected products bear a label, but those that do include beef sold under the brands Thomas Farms, Tajima, Nature's Reserve, SE Grocers Naturally Better, Marketside Butcher, and Weis by Nature. The USDA has a compilation of photos showing affected items. For any without a label, the product code is specified. Further, all products bear "EST. 46841" inside the USDA mark of inspection. The agency has supplied a complete list of recalled ground beef products here.

FSIS discovered the potential contamination during routine testing. While there don't appear to be any reported health issues connected with these products, it's worth noting that this particular strain of E. coli can make a person sick as many as eight days after consumption (or as little as two, with the average being three to four days). If you have any of these products, please do not consume them. Throw them away, or return them to the retailer that sold them. Questions can be directed to Lakeside Refrigerated Services, which you may reach by phone at 800-493-9042 or via email at customercare@lakesiderefrigerated.com.