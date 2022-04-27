The Foodie Social Media App That Will Make You Forget About Twitter

Since the news that Elon Musk was buying Twitter broke on Monday, there has been plenty of discourse on the Internet about what that means for the social media app. While the world collectively waits to see what changes will take place, maybe an edit button as some speculate, there's a new social media app in town poised to capture our attention, and it's designed specifically for foodies. Meet Pepper.

Per the website, the app is described as the "foodture" and has set up the platform for the sole purpose of letting users post meals, create personal digital cookbooks, view standardized recipes, and search for specific dishes based on a variety of criteria. The site states, "We are streamlining the process of finding your next meal, sitting down at the dinner table to eat it, and sharing it with your family & friends when you're done."

The company hopes the app will celebrate "everyday chef making," from amateurs to professionals and anyone in between. We can only hope this app attracts users who can offer us even more simple dinner recipes that are easy to memorize.