Dunkin's Spring Drink Menu Is Here, And So Are Its New Cornbread Donuts

When it comes to making donuts, bakers have found some tried and true pastry bases to make the actual dough from. According to Bon Appétit donuts usually fall into the cake or yeasted dough variety. A yeasted donut dough ends up with a lighter texture that some describe as resembling brioche, while cake donuts tend to exhibit a crumbly, tender texture that some liken to that of a muffin.

Inventive chefs have found ways to use all kinds of grains to create their own take on this classic morning pastry. Author Nik Sharma of A Brown Table developed a method for incorporating polenta and rice into a very refined take on a donut, while other bakers have looked to cornmeal for inspiration in dreaming up new and unusual pastries (per Two Sugar Bugs). Now, coffee and donut giant Dunkin' has released a cornbread donut and Munchkins as part of its spring 2022 menu, which also features a lineup of coffee and fruit drinks — including the return of an old favorite.