Jamba Is Giving Its Most Loyal Customers $100. Here's How To Enter
Jamba Juice is holding a giveaway with prizes for not only one but 100 of its most loyal customers.
The giveaway involves Jamba's Electric Berry Lemonade Smoothie, which was recently put back on its menu, and for good reason. Ever since its initial release in 2021, it's amassed quite the fan following (via Thrillist). Fans, too, have loved every bit of content that the juice chain's marketing team has posted to its social media accounts, such as an Instagram video showing the process of making the smoothie.
One follower, @ronakkallianpur, replied to the Instagram video saying, "HAHAH yumememememememmememememe." Another user, @zeyla_medina, wrote on another video announcing its return, "YESSS I LOVE THIS FLAVOR!!!"
Thankfully, there is good news for fans of this blue drink in particular. As long as you're a member of Jamba's rewards program, purchasing an Electric Berry Lemonade Smoothie will also bring you closer to winning the juice chain's newest giveaway. Here's how.
The contest notes the approach of warmer weather
It makes sense that Jamba's most recent giveaway, which awards Jamba Spring Passes, would plug this popular, citrusy drink. The Spring Pass is essentially a $100 Jamba gift card, giving customers the ability to order whatever they want from the chain as the weather outside gets warmer in the northern hemisphere (via PR Newswire).
This giveaway is offered through the chain's rewards program, which offers members exclusive perks such as half-off food items and birthday treats (via Jamba). It also grants points for every dollar spent at the establishment.
For this contest, members will simply need to purchase a medium Electric Berry Lemonade Smoothie from now until May 31, 2022. Though this contest will only select 100 people to award $100, totaling $10,000, everyone will receive the smoothie for the low cost of $5 with no delivery fees, if applicable.
With smoothie sales picking up again in the warmer months, there is no doubt that a smoothie gift card can prove to be helpful, making the fruit of this contest both timely and much needed. Still, as noted by Smoothie King, these thick, delicious drinks are becoming increasingly popular year-round.