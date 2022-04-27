Jamba Is Giving Its Most Loyal Customers $100. Here's How To Enter

Jamba Juice is holding a giveaway with prizes for not only one but 100 of its most loyal customers.

The giveaway involves Jamba's Electric Berry Lemonade Smoothie, which was recently put back on its menu, and for good reason. Ever since its initial release in 2021, it's amassed quite the fan following (via Thrillist). Fans, too, have loved every bit of content that the juice chain's marketing team has posted to its social media accounts, such as an Instagram video showing the process of making the smoothie.

One follower, @ronakkallianpur, replied to the Instagram video saying, "HAHAH yumememememememmememememe." Another user, @zeyla_medina, wrote on another video announcing its return, "YESSS I LOVE THIS FLAVOR!!!"

Thankfully, there is good news for fans of this blue drink in particular. As long as you're a member of Jamba's rewards program, purchasing an Electric Berry Lemonade Smoothie will also bring you closer to winning the juice chain's newest giveaway. Here's how.