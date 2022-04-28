Instagram Is Totally On Board With Andrew Zimmern's Unusual Food Combo

As the former host of "Bizarre Foods," Andrew Zimmern," is no stranger to unusual food combinations. Whether he was eating Ethiopian kocho or Icelandic hakarl, his palate might be more adventurous than the average person's. Recently on his Instagram, Zimmern posted a food combination that had some people cheering and others scratching their heads. While many people enjoy Culver's Butterburger, Zimmern picked a different menu item and paired it with a flavorful vegetable.

According to the social media share, Zimmern enjoyed Culver's coleslaw with Aunt Nellie's pickled beets. This "no meet for dinner" option was deemed as "rock-solid yumminess" by the television personality. Many of his followers agreed with Zimmern's love of both this brand of pickled beets and Culver's coleslaw, but others preferred the combination of pickled beets and cottage cheese. The combination isn't all that wild, either, seeing as Food curated a recipe specifically for coleslaw made with pickled beets.

Although no one specifically explains why the juxtaposition of creamy and briny work well together, it could be the foods' contrasting flavors. Or, it could be the contrast of crunchy coleslaw and softer beets. No matter the specific reason, it seems that many people are tickled pink over this unusual food combination, and they certainly let him know in the comments section of his post.