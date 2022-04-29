Why Michael Symon Reassured Fans About His Appearance In BBQ Brawl

Whether you have a passion for barbecuing or a love for all shows involving food, chances are you have seen an episode or two of the Food Network's "BBQ Brawl." Not only is this reality-competition TV show one that you can take BBQ tips from, but you're also likely to be entertained, as it stars some celebrity chefs you love, and some you might love to hate.

Michael Symon and Bobbly Flay make the switch from mentors to competitors on "BBQ Brawl." The two chefs battle to earn their team's title of the best in barbecue, and in the past seasons have been joined by other celebrity chefs, including Anne Burrell and Eddie Jackson. The show has proven to be successful with an average of 7.5/10 rating, with season two, in particular, being a must-watch for all grill masters, per The Smoke Sheet.

If you're a fan of "BBQ Brawl," you may be wondering when, or if, a new season will drop. A simple tweet by Michael Symon may offer some comfort.