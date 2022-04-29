The One Chef The CMO Of Freddy's Would Want For A Company Collaboration

It's no secret that Rueckel loves food, and she has an all-time favorite chef that she would love to try one day. "I got to go [with] Thomas Keller," Rueckel told Mashed in an exclusive interview. "All day. Every day. I keep his cookbook in my kitchen. That's going to be mine, but there's so many more and then there's different reasons why you pick different ones. If I had to go with one, it's going to be him."

While Rueckel loves Keller, she might have a harder time getting him to create a signature dish for Freddy's. "Never say never, but probably not," Rueckel said. "I have a sense he's a pretty busy guy."

Keller doesn't have a strong track record of teaming up with chain restaurants. According to Hestan, the master chef has lent his likeness to the cookware company and has served as a brand ambassador for the travel group Seabourn. It might be some time before Keller jumps on the chance to create a new burger, but in the event the chef is ever ready, Rueckel knows who to call.

While you wait for a Thomas Keller collaboration with Freddy's, you can enjoy the chain's A1 Steakburger and custard float in the meantime.