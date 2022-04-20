Freddy's CMO Describes The Best Burger, Chef Collabs, And New Fast Food Items - Exclusive Interview

I'm excited to hear what's going on, so tell me about it. What's the promotion?

Maybe I should start with this. Have you ever been to a Freddy's?

I personally haven't, so I'm also excited to learn more about it.

Okay, I think that frames it up. That's important to set the stage of what Freddy's is and how Freddy's is a little bit different, and then what we're all about, and then that leads to the promotion.

Freddy's is a chain that actually started in the Midwest and does cooked-to-order steak burgers. Everything is cooked-to-order, which is a really big differentiator, meaning that until your order is actually placed at the counter, nothing gets tossed on the grill. It's not sitting there in the back waiting to be zapped in the microwave, or thrown in the bag. It's truly customized and a lot of people don't know this about Freddy's: You can make it any way you want. You can add things. You can take things off. There's all kinds of little hacks out there that people have done over the years whereby they have made a bunch of stuff and do funny YouTube videos about it, which is always fun to watch.

As a part of that, even though our core offering is something called an original double, which is two great patties with cheese and pickles, we want to make sure we're introducing new things to our consumers. A lot of brands do that pretty often.