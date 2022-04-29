Padma Lakshmi Had The Perfect Response To An Indian Food Opinion

Padma Lakshmi is an Indian-American activist, author, blogger, model, actress, and television host whose career has been celebrated for decades. She's hosted a variety of food shows, including Hulu's "Taste the Nation," Food Network's "Padma's Passport," and Bravo's "Top Chef," and the latter has earned her two Emmy nominations. Her vocation revolves around discovering foods from around the world and sharing their vibrant histories and impacts on culture. Lakshmi is also a fiercely outspoken advocate for various causes and organizations, especially those involving women's rights, race relations, and immigration.

That being said, it's not uncommon for Lakshmi to combine her passions, usually with notable results. Back in August 2021, Gene Weingarten, a columnist for The Washington Post, wrote an entire column about how Indian food is "based entirely on one spice" — which the "Top Chef" host aptly labeled "white nonsense." And more recently, she had another clever response to someone who expressed their opinion on the cuisine of her native land.