Duff Goldman Explains The Inspiration Behind His New Show Ace Of Taste - Exclusive

When it comes to elaborate, impressive cakes, Duff Goldman is always top of mind. Goldman has made a name for himself as he's pulled off cake designs at his bakery Charm City Cakes that are truly unimaginable. Goldman is also known for his long running Food Network show "Ace of Cakes," not to mention he has served as a judge for "Holiday Baking Championship" and "Spring Baking Championship" and as a host of "Kids Baking Championship."

What about Goldman's talent when it comes to savory dishes in the kitchen? He certainly has that, too, and he's showing it off in a new show, "Ace of Taste," which premiered on Food Network on April 24.

To learn more about the inspiration behind the show, we sat down with Goldman. In an exclusive interview with Mashed, he explained what sparked his interest in the new show and just what viewers can expect.