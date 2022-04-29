Why The US Army Just Surprised One Italian Woman With A Birthday Cake

Imagine that you're in the middle of your normal routine at home when you suddenly hear a knock at the door. Upon opening the door, you find that your unexpected guest isn't the mailman or some delivery driver with a mistaken address, but instead two fully-uniformed army men. Stranger still, one of them is carrying a ... is that a birthday cake? This outlandish scenario may sound like some absurdist joke, but for one Italian woman, it was a rather surprising — but true — scene.

To answer the question of why the US Army had a cake made for an elderly Italian woman, we must first go back to WWII, during the last days of occupied Italy. It's April 28, 1945. Italy is caught in the last few battles of the Second World War. Dictator Benito Mussolini and his mistress Clara have been executed and hang from a gas station in Milan (via HISTORY), and the last of the German troops are evacuating Vicenzia as American troops arrive. And in the midst of it all, an Italian girl named Meri Mion is spending her 13th birthday in a farmhouse attic with her mother (via The Associated Press).

As the story goes, Meri's mother had left a birthday cake on the windowsill of their farmhouse, only to discover that it had vanished — apparently taken by hungry American soldiers as they entered the city. Now, 77 years later, it was time for her to get the cake she had lost on that fateful birthday.