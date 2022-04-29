The Reason Hostess Commercials Are About To Change Forever

When you're a kid, there's a pretty decent chance you know who Twinkie the Kid is. You know, that giant Twinkie who dressed up as a cowboy and extolled the cream-filled virtues of the Hostess Twinkie? Of course, it's obvious that Twinkie the Kid is a child-friendly mascot whose purpose is to make you run to your folks and ask if they can run to the store and grab a box of Twinkies. In fact, most commercial mascots, from Twinkie the Kid to Tony the Tiger to even Ronald McDonald, are aimed at one specific audience: kids.

MediaSmarts describes how marketers focus on children as an audience, such as through "buzz" marketing (or having someone doing something to make their product "buzzworthy") or ensuring kids stay loyal to a certain brand through logos, slogans, and, of course, mascots. There are online groups such as Common Sense Media that do their best to inform parents about how advertisers can target young children, but at the end of the day, children are just another market for companies to appeal to. It's no different than makeup most often being marketed toward women and pickup trucks most often marketed toward men.

However, in a new, surprising move, Hostess has announced that it will no longer be focused on advertising toward children.