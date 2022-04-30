Why Your Next Noodles & Co. Meal Might Be More Expensive

Per Restaurant Business, Noodles and Company announced that the company has seen a 70% increase in what it pays for chicken, and now that cost is being passed along to its customer. But, if it's any consolation, this increase is expected to be temporary. Noodles & Company CFO Carl Lukach said, "We view this temporary surcharge as one-time and fairly short-lived as the market is expected to normalize reasonably soon."

However, depending on what "short-lived" and "reasonably soon" mean, that might be wishful thinking. Gro Intelligence reports wholesale chicken breast prices are at their highest since 2000 when the data company first began tracking prices. In fact, Gro Intelligence explains relief may not be coming any time before we pack away our swimsuits. The outlet suggests these higher prices for our favorite foul could last through prime grilling season, citing several factors that might contribute to your pocketbook feeling a little thinner, including a new bird flu outbreak in the U.S. and the cost of feed for your must-have poultry.

Noodles & Company is not the only chain that has raised prices in response to inflation. According to The Street, Chipotle increased prices for its Steak and Barbacoa by 6.2%. Additionally, the chain's Steak and Carnitas went up 5.6%. Its chicken and veggie menu items increased by 6.2%.