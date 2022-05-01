Duff Goldman's Daughter Nails The Water Bottle Challenge

Of all the challenges that came part-and-parcel with the introduction of the Internet like online bullying, social media addiction, and catfishing, none can hold a candle to the water bottle challenge. Okay okay, so that's more like a fun challenge than a dangerous or daunting one, but it's a challenge nonetheless. Smithsonian Magazine chronicled the rise of the water bottle flipping phenomenon, starting with its beginnings in 2016, a year that, some say, the timeline of the universe began to skew.

Whether or not the weight of all those half-filled water bottles hitting desks and countertops with such aggressive force was enough to change the tilt of the earth's axis, thereby shifting its rotation slightly and causing the alternate reality we know today, remains to be seen. But as the Smithsonian points out, there is enough science behind the water bottle challenge to keep researchers busy enough for now, such as what is the ideal metric volume and/or angular velocity for water-bottle-flipping success.

One thing no amount of science can deny, however, is that when a baby flips a water bottle correctly, it's pretty flipping exciting. And when Duff Goldman's baby nails the water bottle challenge...well, you better believe that we're going to be here for it.