The Twist You Didn't See Coming In Gordon's Newest Pink Gin

Might we be so bold as to say that gin is having a moment? Or at least, on the verge of having a moment? If last year belonged to the espresso martini, and mercury is in retrograde, and the stars line up just right ... could we be about to experience a G&T summer? Evidence suggests that the classic gin and tonic cocktail is nearly two hundred years old, after all, which makes it due for a comeback. And its medicinal qualities (British soldiers used to take the quinine-laced tonic to ward off malaria, knocked back with a little gin, of course) make the G&T perfect for a new Internet trend. Chilled Magazine remembers when people were mixing their gin with Emergen-C, the powdered vitamin supplement, for a COVID-19-friendly "Quarantini."

In fact, gin has been around so long that it's hard to ima-gin a variation on the stuff we haven't seen yet. The spirit, distilled from grain alcohol and made unique by its inclusion of botanicals and juniper berries (according to BBC Good Food), is relatively easy to produce and very easy to make unique. As Spruce Eats points out, each gin has a signature scent and flavor, depending on the mixture of botanicals used by the distiller. And Gordon's, the "ginniest of gins," according to Diageo, has been distilling gin since 1769; one would think they were finished product testing. But Gordon's newest pink gin has a special twist – and we're not talking about a twist of lime.