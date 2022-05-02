Robert Irvine's Youngest Daughter Is Now 21

In 2020, at the beginning part of the pandemic, in celebration of daughter Talia's birthday Robert Irvine posted easy microwave cake cups on Facebook for all to enjoy. He captioned the post, "Today is my daughter Talia's birthday! Join me in celebrating (remotely, of course) by making and eating cake! Happy birthday, sweetheart."

This year the Irvine family was able to celebrate Talia's 21st birthday in person, or so it seems from the sweet family photo posted to Instagram. The trio appears to be dining at a restaurant, perhaps the celebratory dinner, and the caption states, "Well wanted to wish our Amazing daughter ⁦Talia a Very very Happy 21st Birthday (insert slew of celebration emojis) you truly are a special young lady .. have fun today sweetheart .. we love you so much."

Happy Birthday's flood the comment section with Marc Summers of "Unwrapped" leading the pack stating, "She was just in first grade! Happy birthday." Thousands of hearts rained down on Irvine's post along with hundreds of good wishes. We have to wonder, will the birthday celebrations stop at 21 or will Irvine continue the tradition for years to come? We're leaning toward the latter.