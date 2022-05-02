Aldi Shoppers Are Loving The Comeback Of A Fan-Favorite Fish

Just like Costco and Trader Joe's, Aldi seems to accumulate something of a cult following, too. Think about it, how many stores do you know of that have their own fan accounts? Instagram pages like Aldi Favorite Finds have hundreds of thousands of followers, who live for the thrill of finding hidden-gem products.

One such product was (is?) the Deutsche Küche herring fillets. Herring are pretty small compared to most other fish we eat, but according to WebMD, they are also an "excellent source" of protein, omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamin D.

Unfortunately, the Ain't Found A Good Title blog notes that these fillets are a perennial product, meaning they come and go depending on the time of year. So why bring the herring up now? Well, because the herring fillets are back! That's right, it's herring season again, and Aldi fans across the internet couldn't be more excited.