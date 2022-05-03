What Dinner At The 2022 Met Gala Really Looked Like

The New York Times' Vanessa Friedman seized an enviable word-play opportunity when she summed up the theme of this year's Met Gala as "gilt without the guilt." Critics read the "Gilded Glamour and White Tie" dress code for the star-studded soirée as a tone-deaf move amidst widespread inflation in the U.S., reports The Guardian, which explains that the theme "pays homage to the period of rapid prosperity, industrialization, and growth in the U.S. from 1870 to 1890." Nevertheless, celebrities strutted down the red carpet on Monday sporting digital-age spins on 19th-century opulence in support of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, where a sea of light-reflecting jewel tones met a shore of sharp black and white.

From a layperson's perspective, it looks as though the primary duty of a Met Gala attendee is to pose for photos. But all that smiling and schmoozing is bound to work up an appetite, and no proper ball is complete without a feast. Those who lean more foodie than fashion connoisseur might be curious to know what the Met chefs had cooking for their sparkly guests, and thanks to Vogue's Elise Taylor, folks at home got to see what celebrities like Riz Ahmed, Danai Gurira, and even New York City Mayor Eric Adams ate for dinner last night.