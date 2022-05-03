How Subway Is Helping One Man Walk Across The Country

Every year, restaurant chains around the United States donate large sums of money to charity. In 2020, McDonald's alone raised a whopping $145 million for its Ronald McDonald House Charities, according to the company's website.

Though plenty of restaurant chains give money altruistically each year, individual consumers are often the ones responsible for these charitable donations, whether it's in the form of purchasing a meal (resulting in higher profits and more donations) or making a direct donation.

Though restaurants often choose their own route for donating, it turns out Subway found itself part of a charitable situation without even trying — and it has to do with one man making his way across the country in the name of raising money. Sean Clancy of Massachusetts has set out on a 3,000-mile walk in an effort to raise money for Big City Mountaineers, a charity that helps supply travel gear to youth who otherwise lack access, per Massachusetts news outlet WWLP. And Subway is along for the ride.