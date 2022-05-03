Walmart Just Dropped A Stranger Things Chicken Nugget Collab

Dino-shaped nuggets may have been a childhood staple in the early 2000s, but perhaps that trend will shift to chicken nuggets created in partnership with popular TV shows. "Stranger Things" on Netflix has been the center of many brand collaborations in the past, including crossovers with clothing companies like Highsnobiety and a partnership with Doritos (via Snacks.com). There was even a Starbucks Secret Menu Frapp called the Demogorgon Frappuccino that reflected the show's color palette almost perfectly.

With the premiere of Season 4 on the horizon, it makes sense that there is heightened anticipation for products that tie into the program. Unfortunately, fans can't eat at the show's Benny's Burgers restaurant, but Skinny Butcher has a new product that is packed with as much flavor as upcoming episodes, per a press release from the company. While the season won't be debut until May 27, 2022, this new product has already been launched in Walmart stores.