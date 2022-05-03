Why Reddit Is Cracking Up Over A Little Caesar's Karen

Whether you're standing in line or the one behind the counter, there's really no type of customer more entitled than the Karen. You know the type — loud, bossy, thinks the whole world should revolve around them. They'll complain about the wait time and the products, and throw a fit if tell them you don't accept coupons the day after the promotion ended. It doesn't matter who they are, what political side of the spectrum they are, or their gender — you just want them to beat it and leave you alone.

In all fairness, the worst thing this type of customer will do is just get snarky. By the end of the day, you're joking and laughing about it with your friends. In some cases, things can get a lot messier. This was the case of one Karen in 2018 who defecated on the floor and flung the fecal matter at employees when denied access to a Tim Horton's restroom (via The Abbotsford News). Another person's erratic behavior and disgusting public display wound up getting them thrown out of Disneyland in 2021 (via Inside the Magic). One has to wonder just what exactly is going through these people's heads.

Fortunately, for a group of employees at Little Caesar's, a messy Karen's messy public outburst was prime material for plenty of hot-n-ready laughs.