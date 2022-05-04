Shake Shack Just Dropped Two New Chocolate Shake Flavors

Shake Shack is shaking things up again, menu-wise. The beloved burger joint, which is known for regularly introducing new and innovative milkshake and custard flavors, has just announced a pair of brand-new dessert options: The Oreo Funnel Cake Shake and the Chocolate Churro Shake. But they won't be around forever, as they're both limited-time-only menu inclusions, per The Fast Food Post.

No one can accuse Shake Shack of not being straightforward with their menu item names. The Chocolate Churro Shake is exactly as it sounds, made with "hand-spun cinnamon churro frozen custard," which is then liberally dressed with "spiced dark chocolate sauce." The pièce de résistance is arguably the additional toppings of cinnamon waffle cone crumbles and whipped cream, says Shake Shack.

The base of the Oreo Funnel Cake Shake is vanilla frozen custard, which is mixed with both "funnel cake crunch" and Oreo cookies. It's then finished off with a swirl of chocolate whipped cream. The price point depends on where you are, but The Fast Food Post notes that their local Shake Shack retails such concoctions for $6.19. Not a bargain, but not exactly highway robbery, either, considering how huge the shakes actually are.