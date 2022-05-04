Shake Shack Just Dropped Two New Chocolate Shake Flavors
Shake Shack is shaking things up again, menu-wise. The beloved burger joint, which is known for regularly introducing new and innovative milkshake and custard flavors, has just announced a pair of brand-new dessert options: The Oreo Funnel Cake Shake and the Chocolate Churro Shake. But they won't be around forever, as they're both limited-time-only menu inclusions, per The Fast Food Post.
No one can accuse Shake Shack of not being straightforward with their menu item names. The Chocolate Churro Shake is exactly as it sounds, made with "hand-spun cinnamon churro frozen custard," which is then liberally dressed with "spiced dark chocolate sauce." The pièce de résistance is arguably the additional toppings of cinnamon waffle cone crumbles and whipped cream, says Shake Shack.
The base of the Oreo Funnel Cake Shake is vanilla frozen custard, which is mixed with both "funnel cake crunch" and Oreo cookies. It's then finished off with a swirl of chocolate whipped cream. The price point depends on where you are, but The Fast Food Post notes that their local Shake Shack retails such concoctions for $6.19. Not a bargain, but not exactly highway robbery, either, considering how huge the shakes actually are.
Some not so delicious details about the new Shake Shack shakes
Don't hit up these new menu items if you're on a diet, as they'll quickly offset that salad you ate, and then some. The Oreo Cookie Funnel Cake Shake weighs in at a whopping 1,100 calories, 990 milligrams of sodium, 131 grams of carbohydrates, and 56 grams of fat. 30 of those grams are saturated fat, says The Fast Food Post. It also boasts 102 grams of sugar, but there are 20 grams of protein in each serving, so at least there's that.
The Chocolate Churro Shake is practically lean by comparison, with "only" 950 calories and 46 grams of fat (28 saturated fat grams). All of the other nutritional stats are slightly lower, too. In regards to the unsaturated and saturated fat content of the shakes, the type of fat you consume matters more than you might think, so take notice of your daily intake.
Since the average man should only take in about 2,500 calories per day and the average woman should strive to hit 2,000 (to maintain weight), per Medical News Today, these delicious, if not nutritious shake offerings should probably be once-in-awhile treats. More reason to savor each spoonful while it lasts!