Shake Shack Just Debuted 2 New Decadent Shakes

Shake Shack's new shakes are sure to satisfy even the most intense sweet tooth. The brand-new custard concoctions launched recently at all locations, per Candy Hunting on Instagram, with the first selection being the Chocolate Pie Shake, which is a "hand spun" chocolate frozen custard with chocolate ganache toasted oat pie topped with croissant cookie crumbles and made by Four & Twenty Blackbirds.

Early risers might opt instead for the second option, the Wake & Shake, which is made with vanilla frozen custard, orange zest, and maple syrup, with some Red Bay coffee mixed in. It's also topped with whipped cream and orange candies.

These shake flavors come just as the holidays wind down, and therefore recently introduced seasonal flavors like the Sugar Plum Fairy Shake and Christmas Cookie Shake, have been retired, per The Kitchn. As always, Shake Shack is proud of the fact that they use only high quality ingredients, like cage-free eggs and real cane sugar, in their confections.