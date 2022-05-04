The Worst Brand Of Canned Tomatoes, According To 23% Of People

There's a reason that canned tomatoes are such a staple in the average American's pantry: They're incredibly versatile and serve a lot of different uses, especially when you're in a pinch. You can use them to make pizza or spaghetti sauce; mix them into a stew, chili, or soup; whip up homemade salsa or ketchup; or add on top of pasta or meat for extra flavor (via The Kitchn). Plus, Food Network reports that canned tomatoes are just as good for you as the fresh stuff.

If you've ever walked down your grocery store's pasta or canned vegetable aisle, you're well aware of just how many canned tomato brands there are, from name brands like Hunt's and Bianco DiNapoli to store brands like Good & Gather and Whole Foods 365. Not all of them are created equal, either — some are better than others. To find out which ones are worth buying — and which aren't — Mashed polled 562 people across the United States on what they would consider the worst canned tomato brand, and there was one company that almost a quarter of respondents said is their last choice.