Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Divided On Its New Organic Chicken Nuggets
Why did the chicken cross the road? To get to Trader Joe's, of course. Fans are reacting to the grocery chain's newest chicken nugget release, and not everyone is thrilled with this addition to the TJ's family (via Instagram). This isn't the first time shoppers have been divided over new items at Trader Joe's: Posters on Trader Joe's Reviews indicate that the Chicken Taquitos are one such product. Some reviewers report that the fried tortilla-chicken roll-ups have a mushy center that tastes like anything but chicken. Others say they're delicious.
The internet is always quick to point out when the grocery store misses the mark. Some Redditors, for example, had no qualms about pointing out which Trader Joe's products are "awful." While everyone has their favorites, each person has a unique experience at the store. Their latest product promises convenience and can be prepared via several different methods, depending on how much effort you want to expend. And, the method you choose may drastically impact the taste and texture of your final product.
Instagrammers think the nuggets are delicious in the air fryer
Trader Joe's launched its new Organic Chicken Nuggets Wednesday, according to a post by Instagram account @traderjoeslist. The nuggs retail for $4.99 per 12 oz package, and you won't find them in the freezer sections. They're located in the prepared meats section.
This product is fully cooked when you purchase it, but Trader Joe's recommends a few ways of heating it up. That's where the reactions to these chicken nuggets diverge. One team followed the microwave instructions for the easiest prep. The caption on the Instagram post reveals that this is not the preferred way to ready these nuggets for consumption. "I'm not sure who microwaves nuggets but that's an option lol I would recommend air frying per the directions on the back," the poster wrote.
There are instructions for heating the chicken nuggets in the microwave on the package. The general consensus, however, is that they taste better when prepped in an air fryer. "OMG THEY ARE AMAZING PUT THEM IN THE AIR [FRYER] WITH THE TRADER JOE's FRIES. AMAZING," wrote one commenter. A post from @traderjoesobsessed recommends air frying them for six minutes at 375 degrees. If you don't have an air fryer, there are also instructions for heating the nuggets in a conventional oven.