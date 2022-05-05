Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Divided On Its New Organic Chicken Nuggets

Why did the chicken cross the road? To get to Trader Joe's, of course. Fans are reacting to the grocery chain's newest chicken nugget release, and not everyone is thrilled with this addition to the TJ's family (via Instagram). This isn't the first time shoppers have been divided over new items at Trader Joe's: Posters on Trader Joe's Reviews indicate that the Chicken Taquitos are one such product. Some reviewers report that the fried tortilla-chicken roll-ups have a mushy center that tastes like anything but chicken. Others say they're delicious.

The internet is always quick to point out when the grocery store misses the mark. Some Redditors, for example, had no qualms about pointing out which Trader Joe's products are "awful." While everyone has their favorites, each person has a unique experience at the store. Their latest product promises convenience and can be prepared via several different methods, depending on how much effort you want to expend. And, the method you choose may drastically impact the taste and texture of your final product.