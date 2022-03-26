Some Redditors Say These Trader Joe's Products Are 'Awful'

User geethankss took to the Trader Joe's subreddit to express their revulsion after they bought some honey walnut shrimp. "I didn't think to Google reviews or go on the sub before I bought it," they wrote. "Wow. It smells like vomit and tastes only slightly worse!" The original poster then asked Redditors what other Trader Joe's items they disliked. A few commenters agreed with the original post about Trader Joe's shrimp. One Redditor said, "It literally tastes like you put that orange frosting for cinnamon rolls on old fish sticks," while another said the shrimp just "tasted like sadness." But others defended the shrimp. For instance, exclaimed lavender-bat exclaimed, "omg WHAT i love the honey walnut shrimp!!!"

Redditor dorothyzbornaklewks1 named "the organic ranch" as an awful product, to which another person replied, "Omg yes. How is it even considered ranch, like wtf." AggravatingOffer0 declared Trader Joe's pho "absolutely disgusting" while a different user disagreed in a less-than-flattering way: "It's not disgusting it's just not pho." More Redditors voiced upset over TJ's kimchi tofu soup. One person said, "I like kimchi. I like tofu. I do not like that soup." Someone else commented, "I was excited to try it. It was like a big bowl of disappointment."

Of course, as the honey walnut shrimp demonstrated, opinions and taste buds sometimes disagree. Similarly, some people despised the chain's mushroom snacks, one commenter was a huge fan. Turns out one person's "awful" is another's "awesome."