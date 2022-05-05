Mountain Dew Just Dropped A Fruity New Flavor — But Only In One Place

Just when you think you've run out of ways to enjoy the beverage, Mountain Dew always seems to have another trick up its sleeve. The popular citrus-flavored soda is introducing its newest flavor. Mountain Dew Purple Thunder is a bright purple concoction that, according to ChewBoom, will taste like an infusion of blackberry and plum. The 20-ounce bottles even feature a pair of blackberry and plum biker characters joy-riding on motorcycles, similar to a tamer Rat Fink or a fruit-friendly Easy Rider.

But before you, the good citizens of Dew Nation, race to your local shops to stock up on this electrifying purple drink, there's just one catch. Mountain Dew Purple Thunder is exclusive to Circle K gas stations. According to BusinessWire, starting May 4th, the gas station and convenience store will begin selling Purple Thunder not just in the usual bottles, but also exclusively in their fountains. Pat O'Toole, Mountain Dew's chief marketing officer, even stated that there is "no better partner than Circle K to bring this awesome flavor to life."

While this may be good news for those who live near a Circle K and unfortunate news to those who don't, this actually isn't the first time Mountain Dew has sold their flavor exclusively to one restaurant or business.