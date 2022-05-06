Why Kim Kardashian Is Getting Backlash Over Her Met Gala 'Diet'

The body positivity movement continues to grow — a refreshing departure from centuries of crushing pressure on people to be "perfect" at all costs. While Kim Kardashian has at many turns celebrated her own curves, she's currently under fire by many experts who are unhappy with how her recent exploits at the Met Gala might affect others. Kim's boyfriend, Pete Davidson, has struggled with emotional eating in the past, which makes the situation more concerning.

The crux of the problem is this: Kardashian wore a dress made famous by the also curvy Marilyn Monroe when she sang "Happy Birthday" in 1962 to President John F. Kennedy. The sheer stunner has since been kept under lock and key, most recently by Ripley's Believe it or Not! in Orlando, Florida, says Glamour. Although some are peeved that she would dare to wear this iconic piece of fashion history, most of the agitation comes from how she got into the gown in the first place.

Apparently, Kardashian considered herself similar in physical proportions to Monroe and was shocked when the dress didn't fit at first. "So when it didn't fit me I wanted to cry because it can't be altered at all," she said in an interview with Vogue. Not fitting into an outfit is a problem that many people can relate to, especially when it's for a special occasion. However, experts are unhappy with the reality star's methodology for getting into the gown.