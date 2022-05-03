The Internet Is Loving Kim Kardashian's Met Gala After-Meal
In case you've been living under a rock, the Met Gala took place on May 2, 2022, bringing all the celebrities and their outrageous outfits to the red carpet. Kim Kardashian, for one, wore perhaps one of the least out-there dresses -– but it was still a dress many people recognized.
Yep, Kim K wore the "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" dress, worn by Marilyn Monroe when she serenaded JFK back in 1962. The dress is something of a historical artifact, regarded as the most expensive dress in the world and housed at Ripley's Believe It or Not. In fact, the dress is so famous that Kardashian wasn't allowed to have it altered to fit.
Instead, she opted for several weeks of intense dieting. "I completely cut out all sugar and carbs, and just (ate) the cleanest veggies and protein," Kardashian told Vogue. The night of the Met Gala, she was able to fit into the dress for a red carpet appearance. And once the photos were over, the media personality went out for a celebratory meal that had the internet salivating.
Pizza and donuts for dinner? Yes, please!
After over a month of dieting to fit into Marilyn Monroe's dress for the Met Gala, Kim Kardashian rewarded herself with a feast fit for champions. She shared her excitement on Instagram, with a clip of mini donuts and boxes of pizza piled high around her room. One fan reposted the video on TikTok.
"I haven't had carbs or sugar in almost a month, definitely three weeks," she says in the clip, adding, "I'm so excited!" Her food came from Joe's Pizza and the Doughnuttery, says Page Six, both NYC favorites.
The TikTok got nearly four million views and over 587,000 likes. Fans flooded into the comments to share in the moment. One person joked, "Me after two hours of not having either," while another wrote, "She said 'get me out of this dress and into some carbs!'" A third fan said, "Sis got her priorities right." However, most fans commented simply on how happy Kim K sounds now that she's dating Pete Davidson.