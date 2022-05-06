Why You're About To See A Lot More Papa John's Locations

Papa John's pizza lovers are about to get a whole lot happier. Carry-out and delivery pizza has been quietly having a moment since COVID-19 swept through the country. In fact, according to The New York Times, 2020 saw people eating a lot of pizza from Domino's and Papa John's. The media outlet goes on to explain that the two pizza chains experienced some serious revenue growth and eye popping sales. The growth was equal to the two fast food chains selling 30 million more large cheese pizzas than they did in 2019. That's a lot of pizza boxes. In fact, the overall pizza industry saw a 4% increase in 2020, and they are still going strong. But what's driving this demand?

Maybe it's the convenience of this food, or, perhaps, it is just because we can't get enough of all that melted cheese, sauce, and chewy crust that has prompted us to order our favorite pepporoni, sausage, veggie, and cheese pizzas with great frequency. Now, with pizza sales going strong, Papa John's is ready to satiate our appetites and make it easier to gobble up those slices of 'za. Per Yahoo! News, 2021 saw Papa John's enter an agreement with Sun Holdings to open 100 new stores in Texas by 2029, and now, their most recent announcement suggests we are about to see even more Papa John's franchises in the not-so-distant future.