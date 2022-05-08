The Boozy Way Aldi UK Is Celebrating Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee

From Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5 this year, the U.K. will be celebrating Queen Elizabeth's 70 years of service, which is the longest reign in the history of British monarchs (via The Royal Family website). February 6 of this year officially marked 70 years of her rule, but since it's also the date her father passed away, the queen chooses to celebrate her jubilee in June (via Country Living). The weather in June is also better suited for the festivities than in February. The four-day U.K. bank holiday known as the Platinum Jubilee will feature events across the U.K., beginning with the Queen's Birthday Parade on June 2. On Friday, there is a service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral, and Saturday is marked with larger celebrations, starting with The Derby at Epsom Downs and finishing the evening with the Platinum Party at the Palace.

The Platinum Party at the Palace is a huge concert in front of Buckingham Palace, and 22,000 people are expected to be there. The Platinum Jubilee is clearly such an important and historic event that companies have made specialty products to mark the occasion. Mattel created a Barbie doll to reflect the queen's likeness, Cadbury created a limited-edition chocolate bar, and Aldi created two specialty bottles of booze.