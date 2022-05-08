The Real Reason You've Been Seeing Fewer Subway Restaurants

One factor in Subway's closures? Its franchisees. Last year, over 100 Subway franchisees made the company aware of some of their frustrations in a letter to the company. Business Insider reported that those franchisees got together to pen a letter to one of Subway's co-owners, Elisabeth DeLuca, expressing how owning a Subway franchise had "turned into a nightmare." They cited decisions made by the company like allowing too many locations to open and barring franchisees from limiting operating hours during the pandemic. "If Subway continues to ignore franchisees and do nothing, it wouldn't surprise me if another 25% of the stores are gone in the next three years," one multi-location franchisee told Eat This, Not That!.

Another factor behind why so many Subway locations are closing is the possibility that the chain is just changing direction. According to Nation's Restaurant News, the company may not be as focused on opening more locations as it was in the past (via Eat This, Not That!). As Subway CEO John Chidsey told the publication, "We just want to focus on quality in the footprint in the U.S. as opposed to quantity." He elaborated that he felt the United States was "sort of in a steady state," adding that he feels that growth will take place internationally. Let's just hope Subway can keep some of those new international franchisees happy.