Alton Brown Is So Over This Worldwide Food Trend

We culinary mortals will undoubtedly have an ingredient (or more) that we're happy to avoid, and while it might be difficult for us to imagine, even expert chefs like Alton Brown appear to feel the same way. During a recent appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," he answered a series of viewer questions, including, "What is the one food you think you should want/want to like but you don't?" Brown made his feelings known, saying "I don't ever want to see another piece of avocado toast. I would rather eat a rotten cat spread out on bread than put another piece of avocado toast in my mouth. I've had it"

It appears Brown has a rather complicated relationship with avocado toast. As Serious Eats, pointed out, during a period when the "Good Eats" star was trying to lose weight, he ate sardine-avocado sandwiches, which the site described as "a satisfying balance of salty, oily, and avocadoey." We can only imagine how many toasts he consumed during that time.

It should also be noted that Brown has struggled with avocado as an ingredient in the past. Speaking with The Athens Banner-Herald, he admitted, "I had a devil of a time with avocados at first" when trying to figure out how to spotlight them on "Good Eats." He went on to explain, "That one really beat me until I thought that an avocado is mostly fat." So he eventually utilized the fruit to make butter, ice cream, and cake.