Ina Garten Is Back In Paris And Instagram Is Loving It

Many people likely associate Ina Garten with the Hamptons, not only because the posh New York beach town was the location of the specialty food store she purchased after leaving her White House job in the late 1970s, per her website, but also because it's where her "Barefoot Contessa" show is filmed. According to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Garten and her husband, Jeffrey, have lived in the area for nearly half of their lives. However, as die-hard fans of the lovable home cook likely know, the couple has long considered Paris, France, to be their second home.

Per Insider, the Gartens once shared with MSNBC that they made their first trip to the City of Light in 1971 — though their visit looked much different then than it does now. Back then, they had just $5 to spend for each day of their four-month vacation and camped out in a "Day Glo orange tent that you couldn't stand up in." These days, on the other hand, they stay in the pied-à-terre in the city's 7th Arrondissement that they purchased in 2000, according to Food Network. Since then, the couple has regularly retreated to their property across the pond several times a year, including on their anniversary. But when the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020, their visits were quickly put to a halt. Today, however, Garten revealed on her Instagram page that she and her hubby have finally made their way back to their home away from home, and fans are more than happy to hear about their long-awaited return.