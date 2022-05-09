Krispy Kreme's Newest Donut Uses An Unexpected Ingredient
Honey is one of the oldest sweeteners in history. It has been used for its flavor-enhancing properties, as well as its health benefits, since the very beginning of written history in 2100 B.C., according to The Spruce Eats. But while this ingredient is older than the written word itself, it is making a new appearance in an unexpected place this spring. The popular donut chain Krispy Kreme has just announced that it will be launching a new line of Honey Doughnuts, which will feature three different varieties of the brand's famous donuts, now flavored with drizzles of sweet honey, according to Chew Boom.
The new offerings will include the Honey Cake Doughnut, which is a glazed Sour Cream Cake doughnut topped with a sweet honey icing and crunchy oat crisp, as well as the Honey Pull Apart Doughnut, which is a "glazed, light and airy honey doughnut clusters drizzled with salted honey icing." And since we wouldn't have honey without honeybees, Krispy Kreme isn't forgetting them in their lineup of sweet treats. The adorable Honey Bee Doughnut is the chain's way of celebrating the hardworking honeybee, by decorating their Original Glazed doughnut with yellow icing, black buttercream, and two mini cookie 'wings' to make it resemble the hardworking insect.
Krispy Kreme is trying to make the world more bee-friendly
Krispy Kreme's new honey donuts are scheduled to hit participating locations on May 9 and will only be available for a limited time. The Honey Cake and Honey Bee Doughnuts can be purchased along with a standard order or as part of their new Honey Lover's Dozen, while the Honey Pull Apart Doughnuts are available for individual purchase or in a limited-time 4-doughnut package (via Chew Boom). And while these new donuts might be welcome news for honey fans, they are also good news for the honeybees.
Whenever customers purchase the new Honey Lover's Dozen, they will also receive a free package of bee-friendly wildflower seed paper that they can plant in their own gardens to help make the world a little better for bees. "Our innovation team has been hard at work to create our first-ever honey doughnut collection. And so have honeybees! So, help the honeybees by planting the flower seeds that we give you when you buy these delicious doughnuts," said Krispy Kreme's chief marketing officer, Dave Skena (via BusinessWire).
Additionally, Krispy Kreme is doing its part by planting their own bee-friendly flower gardens at select locations around the country. In honor of World Bee Day on May 20, the chain also plans to celebrate the Planet Bee Foundation and other organizations that work to help protect and advocate for the health of honeybees around the world. Ultimately, these Krispy Kreme donuts are just one way to use honey we hadn't thought of yet.