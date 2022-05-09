Krispy Kreme's Newest Donut Uses An Unexpected Ingredient

Krispy Kreme's new honey donuts are scheduled to hit participating locations on May 9 and will only be available for a limited time. The Honey Cake and Honey Bee Doughnuts can be purchased along with a standard order or as part of their new Honey Lover's Dozen, while the Honey Pull Apart Doughnuts are available for individual purchase or in a limited-time 4-doughnut package (via Chew Boom). And while these new donuts might be welcome news for honey fans, they are also good news for the honeybees.

Whenever customers purchase the new Honey Lover's Dozen, they will also receive a free package of bee-friendly wildflower seed paper that they can plant in their own gardens to help make the world a little better for bees. "Our innovation team has been hard at work to create our first-ever honey doughnut collection. And so have honeybees! So, help the honeybees by planting the flower seeds that we give you when you buy these delicious doughnuts," said Krispy Kreme's chief marketing officer, Dave Skena (via BusinessWire).

Additionally, Krispy Kreme is doing its part by planting their own bee-friendly flower gardens at select locations around the country. In honor of World Bee Day on May 20, the chain also plans to celebrate the Planet Bee Foundation and other organizations that work to help protect and advocate for the health of honeybees around the world. Ultimately, these Krispy Kreme donuts are just one way to use honey we hadn't thought of yet.