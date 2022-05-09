What A Starbucks Barista Thinks Is To Blame For A 'Cafe Pile Up'

You walk into your local Starbucks to grab a cup of coffee on your break. Even as you pull in, you notice that there are a lot of cars, much more than there usually are. There's a line around the drive-thru, and almost every parking spot is full. Inside, it's even more chaotic. People crowding around tables, standing in line, shouting that they were here first before someone else or that they've been waiting for nearly an hour. Bags of food and coffee cups are everywhere on the counter, waiting to be picked up. What's going on? Is there some kind of new promotion that everyone's trying to be the first to get? Are they giving away free lattes to the first 20 customers?

This is what Starbucks employees refer to as a "café pile-up," an enormous crowd of customers and patrons all jammed together like one big car wreck, waiting for orders to be filled or placed. With the coffee company announcing record sales but higher labor costs (via Food Manufacturing), could it be from workers getting laid off and thus having fewer people to help fill orders? According to some Redditors, the reason for the long wait time is because of customers who don't know what they want or simply aren't ready, holding up the line for everyone else.

However, according to some employees, the reason for these absurd "pile-ups" isn't because of layoffs or inconvenient customers. Instead, it may have something to do with online orders.