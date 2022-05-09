How Cheez-It Might Give A New Meaning To 'Hot Lunch'

Whether you work from home or leave the house to pay those bills, the nine-to-five lifestyle comes with one important daily question — what's for lunch? Though some people prefer to whip up an easy lunch recipe the night before, and others like to wait until the clock strikes noon to purchase their midday meal, a savory cracker could easily make its way into either scenario. That's what Cheez-It is hoping for, anyway.

According to a press release from Cheez-It (via PR Newswire), the Kellogg's brand is "spicing up lunchtime" with a new product. Erin Storm, senior marketing director of Cheez-It, explained, "Lunch has become the mundane or forgotten meal," but the brand is "bringing that 'I can't wait until lunch' feeling back" with the release of a new product. Storm just may be onto something, since a poll by Mashed asking audiences to vote for their favorite meal of the day resulted in only 17% of respondents picking lunch as their top choice. So, what new snack has Cheez-It launched in hopes of livening up lunchtime?