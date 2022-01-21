Instagram Can't Wait To Try These New Fluffy Cheez-Its

When you're hankering for a snack, sometimes the healthier fresh fruit and veggies just won't cut it. Sometimes you want — or rather, need — something salty, crunchy, or both. But walk down the cookie and cracker aisle at any grocery store and you're sure to feel overwhelmed. The Cheez-It section alone is typically at least a few shelves! Ever since the popular cracker first came out in the 1920's as a post-war recession treat, it's been a favorite snack of kids and adults alike (via Smithsonian Mag). While it started with just the OG cheddar Cheez-Its, the baked snack crackers now come in a ton of varieties, from Grooves to Buffalo Wing to Extra Toasty. There are even snack mixes and Cheez-It Duos, which bring chocolate candies and caramel popcorn into the mix for those who prefer something salty and sweet.

If you're a Cheez-It fan, you're about to love this good news. There's now a new type of cracker: Cheez-It Puff'd (via Kellogg Newsroom). Here's what you need to know about the airy snack, and how you can scoop up a box (or two or three).