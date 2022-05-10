25% Agree This Seafood Restaurant Has The Worst Side Dishes

When you're heading out to a nice seafood restaurant, there's a good chance that the first thing on your mind is the main dish itself, whether you're craving a steamed lobster dripping in melted butter, a fluffy crab cake, or a filet of fresh tilapia. However, the side dishes can just as much make or break your meal. According to What's For Dinner, certain dishes complement certain seafood better, based on the textures and flavors. It recommends eating salmon with grain-based sides such as quinoa with kale and eating crabs with leafy veggies and citrus-infused salads — you get the idea.

While there are some staple sides at almost every restaurant — like steamed veggies, rice, French fries, or baked potatoes — many places also have their own signature sides. Red Lobster has its creamy lobster bisque, for instance, while Bonefish Grill has its indulgent bacon mac and cheese. Which popular seafood restaurant has the worst side dishes on the menu? To get a sense of what the public thinks, Mashed polled 562 people across the United States. Here's which chain a quarter of respondents probably wouldn't visit for the side dishes alone.