Emily Mariko Just Made Cookies With An Unexpected Guest

Whether you can't get through the day without checking TikTok or only log onto the platform every once in a while for a casual scroll, you likely know the work of Emily Mariko. The content creator is perhaps best known for her salmon rice hack, which went viral last September. The leftovers trick, which employs the use of an ice cube to re-steam rice in the microwave, earned her TikTok page a massive following of over 10.6 million followers, who are used to seeing the blogger go solo in her ASMR recipe videos that regularly amass millions of views. In her latest video, however, Mariko threw her fans for a bit of a loop, as she was joined by an unexpected guest for her most recent kitchen adventure.

In a TikTok posted earlier today, Mariko teamed up with none other than supermodel Karlie Kloss to whip up a batch of what appeared to be oatmeal, chocolate chip, and toasted almond cookies. The clip, which, once again, featured nothing but the sweet sounds of kitchen ASMR, saw the pair take turns mixing up the wet and dry ingredients for the treat before adding them together into a single bowl. They then scooped the dough out onto a baking sheet, which, after a brief stay in the oven, transformed into a tray of freshly baked cookies that Kloss and Mariko shared at the end of the video.