This Is The Secret To Why Tillamook Ice Cream Is So Creamy - Exclusive

When it comes to making ice cream, the ingredients and the process certainly matter. Poor quality ingredients will only produce poor quality ice cream, right? Well, at Tillamook, the secret is all in the butterfat put into the ice cream.

According to Kate Boltin, it's all about the balance between higher butterfat and less overrun, which is the air put into the ice cream during production. "There is a certain percentage of overrun that you can put into your ice cream," she said. "We lower that in favor of creating more space for more butterfat, which is what gives it that creamy, really delicious mouthfeel that it has."

And because of that creaminess, Tillamook is on a mission to show consumers that everyone deserves creamier ice cream through the brand's latest campaign with actor and comedian Jenny Slate. "This year, with Jenny, we realized through discovery that she ... had a really crazy obsession with Tillamook ice cream," Boltin said. "She has a perfectly aligned spirit and personality to who we are as a brand. We try not to take ourselves too seriously — it's cheese and ice cream, and it brings people so much joy."

