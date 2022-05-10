Tillamook VP Kate Boltin On The Creamery's History, Ice Cream, And Popular Cheeses - Exclusive Interview

Tell us about the Partnership for Creamier Ice Cream with Jenny Slate. What's that all about?

This is year two of this initiative. Our ice cream is made with a slightly higher amount of butterfat than the industry standard requires to be considered ice cream. We believe that we have a parity of rich, creamy flavor and texture that comes with our ice cream. That's what we wanted to communicate to the consumer. In the creative ideation process, we said, "Well, what if we developed a partnership to eradicate the world of ice creams that are more filled with air?" That's how the Partnership for Creamier Ice Cream was born.

Baddie Winkle was our spokesperson last year, and she actually grew up on a dairy farm herself. She was a self-professed ice cream expert. We partnered with her to initiate the development of the Partnership for Creamier Ice Cream, whose mission is basically to share creamy ice cream and let everyone know that everyone deserves a creamier ice cream.

This year, with Jenny, we realized through discovery that she was like Baddie Winkle [and] had a really crazy obsession with Tillamook ice cream. So we thought, what better spokesperson to continue to democratize the idea of the Partnership for Creamier Ice Cream than somebody like Jenny? She has a perfectly aligned spirit and personality to who we are as a brand. We try not to take ourselves too seriously — it's cheese and ice cream, and it brings people so much joy. Jenny is a really great alignment to that intent.

So that secret to making Tillamook ice cream so creamy is the addition of extra butterfat?

Yes. Higher butterfat and less overrun, which is the equivalent of the air that gets pumped in. There is a certain percentage of overrun that you can put into your ice cream. We lower that in favor of creating more space for more butterfat, which is what gives it that creamy, really delicious mouthfeel that it has.